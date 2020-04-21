NBC 6 Viewer Lends a Helping Hand to Argentinian Tourists Stranded in Miami Due to Pandemic

From an empty house in Liberty City, to a furnished condo in Fort Lauderdale, one South Florida resident lent a helping hand to a group of Argentinians stranded in Miami due to the coronavirus pandemic.
After watching NBC 6’s story on Jonathon Lopez, and other Argentinians who were left without a home after the Argentinian government closed its borders, Wendy Weiss says she just had to help.
Originally, Lopez and three other people were living in a rat-infested home in Liberty City.
The owner of the house, which was purchased as a fixer-upper, offered it as a place to stay after connecting with Lopez and company through Instagram.
The group had no money and decided to stay.
Then came a call from Weiss, offering her Fort Lauderdale conde for free.
Weiss says she just wanted the group to be a little more comfortable during the pandemic.
On Tuesday, Lopez received a call saying a flight for him to head back to Argentina had come up. His friends are still waiting.