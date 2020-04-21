NBC 6 Viewer Lends a Helping Hand to Argentinian Tourists Stranded in Miami Due to Pandemic

From an empty house in Liberty City, to a furnished condo in Fort Lauderdale, one South Florida resident lent a helping hand to a group of Argentinians stranded in Miami due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After watching NBC 6’s story on Jonathon Lopez, and other Argentinians who were left without a home after the Argentinian government closed its borders, Wendy Weiss says she just had to help.

Originally, Lopez and three other people were living in a rat-infested home in Liberty City.

The owner of the house, which was purchased as a fixer-upper, offered it as a place to stay after connecting with Lopez and company through Instagram.

The group had no money and decided to stay.

NBC 6's Stephanie Bertini reports on stranded Argentinian tourists who are trying to return home.

Then came a call from Weiss, offering her Fort Lauderdale conde for free.

Weiss says she just wanted the group to be a little more comfortable during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Lopez received a call saying a flight for him to head back to Argentina had come up. His friends are still waiting.