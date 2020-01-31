NBC 6 Welcomes Former Rep. Carlos Curbelo as New Political Analyst

With Decision 2020 underway, NBC 6 has hired former U.S. Representative Carlos Curbelo to help provide in-depth analysis on the upcoming local and national races.

Curbelo spent four years in Congress and worked extensively on issues ranging from immigration to the environment. Before that, he spent four years as a member of the Miami-Dade County School Board.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to join the NBC 6 political news team,” Curbelo said. “It’s an honor to bring my experience and knowledge as an analyst to the community I’ve lived in my entire life.”

A graduate of the University of Miami with both a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and a Master's in Public Administration, Curbelo currently leads the public affairs and communications firm Vocero.

“Carlos’ extensive knowledge in policymaking and deep familiarity with South Florida issues, makes him an ideal contributor to our political team,” said NBC 6 President and General Manager Jorge Carballo.