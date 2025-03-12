NBC6 and Telemundo 51's local grants program returns to provide more than $227,000 to nonprofits

NBC6, Telemundo 51 and Comcast NBCUniversal announce the return of the NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants program for its eighth consecutive year. The competitive grant challenge will award $227,272 in unrestricted funds to eligible organizations that serve or are based in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area.

Eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofits can access more information and apply for NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants at localimpactgrants.com and the Spanish-language site becasdeimpactolocal.com from March 11, through April 11. The grant categories are youth education and empowerment, next generation storytellers, and community engagement. The grant winners will be announced later this year.

Organizations interested in learning more about this year’s grant program can register here to join an informational session on March 18 at 1 p.m. ET.

“We are excited to continue our support for local nonprofits through the Local Impact Grants program,” said Jorge Carballo, President and General Manager of NBC6 and Telemundo 51. “This initiative demonstrates our commitment to empowering communities and encouraging positive change.”

Key grant eligibility requirements:

501(c)(3) nonprofit’s headquarters and/or the program for which the organization is applying must be located in a participating market;

Entity must service the market they operate from;

Organization’s total expenses must be between $100,000 and $1,000,000; and

Nonprofit must help to resolve everyday community issues in any of the three grant categories.

NBCUniversal Local Impact Grant categories include:

Youth Education & Empowerment: In-school and community-based programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship. Next Generation Storytellers: Programs that develop pathways for emerging talent and youth voices to explore careers in communications, arts, news, sports and entertainment Community Engagement: Programs that help foster community unity by enabling individuals to engage with and volunteer in their regions.

The 2025 NBCU Local Impact Grants will deliver a total of $2.5 million in unrestricted funds across the 11 U.S. markets served by NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations. Founded in 2018, NBCUniversal’s grant program has provided $18.5 million to 546 organizations, including the 76 nonprofits awarded $2.5 million last year.

The NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations’ markets are New York (WNBC, WNJU), Los Angeles (KNBC, KVEA), Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS), Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI), Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS, KXTX), Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC), Boston (WBTS, WNEU), San Francisco (KNTV, KSTS), Miami (WTVJ, WSCV), San Diego (KNSD, KUAN) and Hartford, Conn. (WVIT, WRDM).