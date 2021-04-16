Near-Fatal Fire in Miami Leaves Mother and Infant Son in ICU

Angel Lankford came home to find her daughter and five-year-old grandson badly burned after an electrical fire broke out in their townhouse in Miami.

The grandmother wasn't home at the time of the fire because she had a medical appointment this past Monday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Her instinct was to grab her child and get him out of there, and by her taking in so much smoke, she passed out before she could get out," Lankford said.

Her daughter and grandson were trapped in the townhouse until firefighters got them out. A neighbor tried to help, but the smoke was overpowering and they couldn't get inside the home.

"One of the neighbor's sons tried to crawl to see who was in there, and the smoke just knocked him back, but then come to find out that both were in there," Annie Williams said.

Stevangela and her son are both at Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition. On Friday, TJ had surgery. 17% of his body was burned and his mother suffered third-degree burns on 85% of her body, according to the family.

There's a GoFundMe page for the mother and son to help them with their medical bills as doctors have told the family they have a long recovery road depending on how they do in the coming days.