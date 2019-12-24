first alert forecast

Near Perfect Weather in South Florida for Christmas Holiday

Tuesday morning is much calmer with the temperatures a good 10 degrees cooler than yesterday morning.

By Adam Berg

NBCUniversal, Inc.

South Florida is in the holiday spirit – and those in charge of the weather are giving residents and tourists the gift of a perfect forecast for Christmas Day.

After huge rains Monday that dropped as much as a foot of water on parts of Miami-Dade and Broward, Tuesday morning is much calmer with the temperatures a good 10 degrees cooler than yesterday morning.

Overall, comfortable highs are forecasted and will reach the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine on Tuesday with the exact same forecast for Christmas Day.

Enjoy the cooler weather while it lasts as we warm up a bit and humidity rises later this week and into the weekend. The good news? Only a few showers are in the cards through the weekend.

This article tagged under:

first alert forecastMiamiFort LauderdaleWeather
