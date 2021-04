If you're trying to head to the beach today, pack some extra sunscreen, because it's going to be hot with a high UV index.

Hot and humid this Sunday with near record heat across South Florida with highs in the low 90s.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Plenty of sunshine to start the day but we add clouds and a spotty rain chances later this afternoon.

A front works through tomorrow but we still reach upper 80s for your Monday highs. Mid-80s and full sunshine on tap for mid-week but upper 80 return by weeks end.