Near Record Heat Across South Florida Tuesday With Temperatures Remaining High Through Workweek

If you are not a fan of the heat, South Florida will not be the place for you over the next few days with temperatures reaching numbers that could break records.

Light winds are contributing to some of the fog we've seen early on Tuesday, mainly across south Miami-Dade. Those same light winds have also allowed a few more morning 60s to start the day.

We warm quickly by Tuesday afternoon and may even flirt with record heat. We are forecasting 86 degrees in Miami (current record is 86), 84 in Fort Lauderdale (no way we get to the current record of 94) and 83 in Key West (the current record for this date stands at 85).

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

We stay warm and rain-free for the entire week and weekend as high pressure remains in charge. We may trim temps back just a couple of degrees later this week and weekend as more of a sea breeze works in.