Near Record Temperatures Across South Florida in Sunday Forecast

Sunday begins with clouds and a passing shower and ends with sunny skies

If you're a fan of hot temperatures, you'll be in love Sunday with the weather across South Florida that will make the area feel more like summertime than Valentine's Day.

Our stretch of warm, humid, pleasant weather continues with highs in the mid-80s and feels-like temps around 90°. Sunday begins with clouds and a passing shower and ends with sunny skies.

The weather that feels like summer continues through Thursday with near record temperatures each morning and afternoon. Expect higher rain chances on Tuesday.

The first cold front in nearly two weeks arrives on Friday with scattered showers followed by cooler and drier air and what should be a gorgeous weekend.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

