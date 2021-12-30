Near Record Temperatures on Thursday in South Florida to End 2021

If you thought the weather would give South Florida some relief to end the year, you may have to wait until 2022 has started before seeing any cool down.

After patchy fog early Thursday, look for temperatures to heat up quickly. We are forecasting a high of 84 degrees in Miami in the afternoon. The record for this date currently sits at 84 degrees.

Winds will remain on the light side, so the beach or boat is a decent solution for the heat as rain chances will be close to zero.

We will stay on the warm and humid side right into the first weekend of 2022, so your New Year's Eve plans should go off without a hitch. Just don't dress in layers with morning temps near 70 and afternoon highs living in the low to mid-80s.

Rain chances should stay at or below 10%.

Our first cold front hits on Monday and you'll notice the changes. Morning numbers will be in the 60s with afternoon temps in the mid-70s. Humidity will be down too.