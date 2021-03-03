Near-Record Temps in South Florida on Wednesday Before Front Brings Cooldown

For the second straight day, South Florida will be flirting with near-record high temperatures across the area - but weather that will feel much more like March could be arriving by the end of the week.

Southwest winds and mostly sunny skies will push temperatures into the upper 80s, way above our average of 79 degrees. The record for this date stands at 90 degrees, so it'll be close.

Changes are brewing as a cold front will push through late in the day or early Wednesday evening. Only isolated rain is expected, but we will receive a noticeable drop in temperatures and humidity.

Morning numbers will be in the 60s Thursday and Friday with highs struggling to hit 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A new system will spread some rain our way this weekend. As of right now, Saturday looks like the wetter of the two days. Morning temps will be in the 60s with upper 70s to 80 degrees by the afternoon.

Look for cooler, drier and sunnier weather yet again for early next week. How about lows in the 60s and highs in the 70s!