Nearly 1,700 New Coronavirus Cases in Florida, as State Death Toll Reaches 2,848

Florida's number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by nearly 1,700 Thursday, as the state reported almost 50 new virus-related deaths.

With 1,698 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 69,069, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.

Another 47 new deaths related to the virus were confirmed, bringing the state's total to 2,848.

Miami-Dade County's case total rose to 20,548, out of 219,104 tested, with the positive rate staying at around 9.4%. The county's virus-related deaths rose to 798.

In Broward County, there were 8,337 COVID-19 cases reported out of 133,088 tested, or about 6.3% positive. The county had 351 virus-related deaths, two more than Wednesday's total.

Palm Beach County had 7,887 cases and 407 deaths. Monroe County had 120 cases and 4 reported deaths

Statewide, more than 1,307,700 people have been tested for COVID-19, with the percent positive remaining around 5.3%. More than 11,500 hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been reported in Florida to-date.