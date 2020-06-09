Broward County

Estimated $408 Million Worth of Seized Drugs Offloaded at Port Everglades

Coast Guard officials say the nearly 30,000 pounds of drugs were seized from drug smuggling vessels off the coasts of Mexico and both Central and South America

Nearly $408 million worth of marijuana and cocaine was offloaded Tuesday morning at a South Florida port.

Coast Guard officials say the nearly 30,000 pounds of drugs - 23,000 pounds of cocaine and just under 7,000 pounds of marijuana - were seized from drug smuggling vessels off the coasts of Mexico and both Central and South America.

"Working along side our partner agencies, we continue to take the fight to the drug cartels and make an impact on these criminal organizations who spread this poison on our streets. I couldn't be more proud of my crew and their hard work,” said Capt. Jeffrey Randall, commanding officer of the cutter James.

The cutter James was one of six ships involved in the operation.

