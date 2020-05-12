Nearly 42,000 Coronavirus Cases in Florida, With 1,779 Virus-Related Deaths

What to Know Florida reported 941 new COVID-19 cases and 44 virus-related deaths Tuesday

Miami-Dade County surpassed 500 deaths related to the virus

More than 580,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 statewide

Florida's number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to nearly 42,000 Tuesday, as the state's death toll increased by more than 40.

With 941 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total was at 41,923, according to figures released Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health.

Another 44 deaths related to the virus were confirmed, bringing the state's total to 1,779. Only 14 new deaths had been reported in the state on Monday, and just 6 were reported Sunday.

With 15 new deaths reported in Miami-Dade, the county surpassed 500 coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday, reaching 505. Miami-Dade also accounted for about 35 percent of the state's coronavirus cases, with 14,385.

Broward County's virus death toll remained unchanged Tuesday, with 258, to go along with 5,973 confirmed cases. Palm Beach County had 4,093 cases and 245 deaths.

Among Florida's cities, Miami had the most cases by far, with 9,015, followed by Hialeah with 1,718. Fort Lauderdale had 1,388 and Hollywood had 1,384.

More than 580,000 people have been tested for coronavirus statewide.

Meanwhile, hair and nail salons along with barber shops began reopening in much of Florida on Monday as the state took another baby step out of the economic abyss caused by the new coronavirus shutdown.

Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed such businesses to reopen with tight regulations except in hard-hit Miami-Dade and Broward counties, the state's two most-populous. That comes almost six weeks after they were ordered closed statewide — some counties closed them earlier — and one week after sit-down dining was allowed in most of the state's restaurants, also with heavy restrictions such as limiting capacity to 25% of normal.