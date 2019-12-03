Nearly $5 Million in Heroin Seized in Largest Bust Ever for Florida County

Nearly $5 million in heroin was seized and over a half dozen people arrested in the largest bust ever for one Florida county.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports that the arrests took place in Polk County with seven people taken into custody after deputies learned someone was sending methamphetamine from Southern California.

Detectives reportedly bought 100 pounds from a supplier and arrested two men at an undisclosed location. Their investigation led them to arrest a third man, a distributor based out of Chicago who flew to Winter Haven with a woman and over three kilos of what police suspect was pure heroin.

Two other men were arrested with over a kilo of heroin at a different location while a seventh person was arrested for misuse of 911 while watching children belonging to others involved.

In total, Polk County Sheriff’s officials say over five kilos of heroin were seized during “Operation Trifecta” with a street value reportedly at $4.9 million.