Nearly 54,500 Coronavirus Cases in Florida, as State Death Toll Reaches 2,413

Florida's number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by more than 1,200 Friday, as the state reported nearly 50 new virus-related deaths.

With 1,212 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 54,497, according to figures released Friday by the Florida Department of Health.

Another 49 new deaths related to the virus were confirmed, bringing the state's total to 2,413.

Miami-Dade County's case total rose to 17,641, 245 more than were reported Thursday. The county's virus-related deaths rose by 16, to 685.

In Broward County there were 6,975 COVID-19 cases reported and one new death, raising the total to 308.

Palm Beach County had 5765 cases and 335 deaths, 8 more than were reported Wednesday.

Monroe County had 108 cases and 4 deaths.

Statewide, more than 984,000 people have been tested for COVID-19, with the percent positive around 5.5. Just under 10,000 hospitalizations have been reported in Florida to-date.