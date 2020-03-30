Nearly 5,500 Coronavirus in Florida, Half in Miami-Dade and Broward

More than 500 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Florida Monday, bringing the state's total to nearly 5,500 as the death toll rose by 3.

Of the 5,473 confirmed cases, 5,276 were Florida residents and 197 were non-residents, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.

The numbers in South Florida continued to spike and accounted for about half of the state's total, with 1,608 in Miami-Dade and 1,129 in Broward. Another 407 cases were reported in Palm Beach while Monroe had 21 cases.

The state's COVID-19 related deaths rose to 63. Of those, 11 were in Broward and 3 were in Miami-Dade.

At a news conference Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he was issuing an executive order to make a common set of rules for safer at home policies for the four counties in southeast Florida that have been hit hard by coronavirus.

"We're going guns blazing, doing all that we can to stop the spread of COVID-19," DeSantis said.

DeSantis also said doesn't want the people on a cruise ship where four people died and others are sick to be treated in Florida, saying the state doesn't have the capacity to treat outsiders as the coronavirus outbreak spreads.

DeSantis said it would be "a mistake" to bring the passengers from Holland America's Zandaam into South Florida for treatment because it already has a high number of new coronavirus infections and that number is growing.