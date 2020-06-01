coronavirus

Nearly 57,000 Coronavirus Cases in Florida, as State Death Toll Reaches 2,460

Miami-Dade and Broward have more than 1,015 virus-related deaths combined

  • Florida reported 667 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths Monday
  • Miami-Dade and Broward have combined for more than 1,015 virus-related deaths
  • More than 1,041,000 have been tested for COVID-19 in Florida

Florida's number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by more than 600 Monday, as the state reported nine new virus-related deaths.

With 667 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 56,830, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.

Another nine new deaths related to the virus were confirmed, bringing the state's total to 2,460.

Miami-Dade County's case total rose to 18,139, out of 182,951 tested, about 9.9% positive. The county's virus-related deaths were at 702.

In Broward County, there were 7,196 COVID-19 cases reported out of 109,051 tested, about 6.6% positive, and 314 virus-related deaths.

Palm Beach County had 6,135 cases and 337 deaths. Monroe County had 109 cases and 4 deaths.

Statewide, more than 1,041,000 people have been tested for COVID-19, with the percent positive around 5.5. More than 10,200 hospitalizations have been reported in Florida to-date.

