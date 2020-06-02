Nearly 57,500 Coronavirus Cases in Florida, as State Death Toll Reaches 2,530

What to Know More than 600 new COVID-19 cases and 70 virus-related deaths were reported in Florida Tuesday

Miami-Dade and Broward have 1,039 virus-related deaths combined

More than 10,400 have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida to-date

Florida's number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by more than 600 Tuesday, as the state reported 70 new virus-related deaths.

With 617 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 57,447, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.

Another 70 new deaths related to the virus were confirmed, bringing the state's total to 2,530.

Miami-Dade County's case total rose to 18,224, out of 183,828 tested, about 9.9% positive. The county's virus-related deaths rose by 20, to 722.

In Broward County, there were 7,248 COVID-19 cases reported out of 109,812 tested, about 6.6% positive, and 317 virus-related deaths, three more than Monday's total.

Palm Beach County had 6,219 cases and 351 deaths. Monroe County had 109 cases and 4 deaths.

Statewide, more than 1,050,000 people have been tested for COVID-19, with the percent positive around 5.5%. More than 10,400 hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been reported in Florida to-date.