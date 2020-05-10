Nearly 600 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Florida as State Death Toll Reaches 1,721

What to Know Florida has nearly 40,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide

With 6 new reported deaths, the state's total number of deaths related to the virus rose to 1,721

Miami-Dade and Broward have combined for 19,865 cases

Nearly 600 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Florida Sunday as the state's virus-related death toll reached 1,721.

Florida had 40,596 COVID-19 cases, to go with 6 new reported deaths, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Miami-Dade County continued to be the state's epicenter for COVID-19, with 14,007 cases. Broward County had 5,858 cases, while Palm Beach had 3,870 cases.

Miami was also the city with the highest case count in all of Florida, with 8,823 confirmed as of Sunday morning. Hialeah came in second with 1,681 cases, followed by Fort Lauderdale with 1,364 cases and Hollywood with 1,360.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis released an executive order Saturday that provides formal guidelines for two announcements made earlier in the week: barber shops and cosmetology salons will be allowed to reopen in all state counties undergoing phase one of reopening, and Palm Beach County will now be allowed to enter phase one.

Miami-Dade and Broward counties have been excluded from phase one due to the severity of their COVID-19 outbreaks.

At a press conference on Friday, DeSantis said Palm Beach County could start allowing restaurants and retail shops to open their doors under certain limitations, such as keeping a low capacity of customers.

Also on Friday, DeSantis tweeted out a video featuring an Orlando barber shop owner announcing that such shops and salons would be allowed to open across the state on Monday, May 11th.

The order also assured that Palm Beach County, now formally in phase one, would be allowed to open its cosmetology salons along with most other counties in Florida.