Nearly 65,000 Coronavirus Cases in Florida, as State Death Toll Reaches 2,712

What to Know Florida reported 966 new COVID-19 cases Monday along with 12 new virus-related deaths

Half of the new deaths were reported in Miami-Dade and Broward

Statewide, more than 1,235,000 people have been tested for COVID-19, with the percent positive around 5.3%

Florida's number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by more than 960 Monday, as the state reported a dozen new virus-related deaths.

With 966 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 64,904, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.

Another 12 new deaths related to the virus were confirmed, bringing the state's total to 2,712. Of those deaths, 1,395 are residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Statewide, more than 1,235,000 people have been tested for COVID-19, with the percent positive around 5.3%. More than 11,000 hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been reported in Florida to-date.

Miami-Dade County's case total rose to 19,756, out of 208,152 tested, about 9.5% positive. The county's virus-related deaths rose by 2, to 767.

In Broward County, there were 7,924 COVID-19 cases reported out of 126,550 tested, about 6.3% positive. The county had 343 virus-related deaths, four more than Sunday's total.

Palm Beach County had 7,329 cases and 373 deaths. Monroe County had 114 cases and 4 deaths.

Meanwhile, gyms in Miami-Dade County were finally allowed to reopen Monday with a number of safety measures in place.