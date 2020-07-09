Florida's Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 4,000, With Single-Day Record 120 New Deaths

What to Know Florida reported 120 new coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, the largest one-day increase reported

The state reported nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 232,718

The positivity rates for the cases reported Thursday also set record highs

Florida added nearly 9,000 new coronavirus cases Thursday, as the state once again hit a record for the percent of tests that came back positive.

The 8,935 new COVID-19 cases brought the state's total to 232,718, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.

The number of confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in Florida soared by 120 people in Thursday's report. It’s the largest one-day increase reported, bringing the death toll for Florida residents to 4,009.

The number includes many who’ve died days and weeks ago, so it is not necessarily a sign of current lethality of the virus.

Thursday's total of new cases was about 1,000 less than were reported Wednesday and below Saturday's record-setting daily total of 11,458.

The recent surge in coronavirus cases is putting a huge strain on South Florida hospitals. NBC 6's Kim Wynne reports.

The state has seen a large increase in cases in the past week, with more than 63,000 confirmed in that span of time.

The percent positivity for the new cases reported Thursday was 18.39%, a record high. It was the tenth consecutive day the rate has been over 14%.

The positivity rate of all tests reported Thursday was 20.72%, also a record high. The median age of people who tested positive in Thursday's results was 38, and has been 40 or below for the past two weeks.

Also increasing at a record pace is the number of Florida residents who have been reported hospitalized over the last 24 hours. That number increased by 409 since Wednesday’s report. The state does not release the number of patients currently hospitalized with the virus, but rather a cumulative number of all those who have been hospitalized, which has now reached 17,167.

Statewide, more than 2,359,000 people have been tested for COVID-19, with an overall percent positive of 9.9%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County's case total rose Thursday by nearly 2,000, to 55,961, with 1,092 virus-related deaths in the county.

Broward County had 25,102 confirmed cases Thursday, a one-day increase of more than 1,300. The county also had 427 virus-related deaths.

Palm Beach County had 18,656 cases and 578 deaths Thursday. Monroe County had 445 cases and six reported deaths.