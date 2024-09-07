Need a ride to Miami Spice? Freebee is offering free rides to dozens of restaurants across South Beach

Miami Spice is in full swing!

Foodies across the Magic City are enjoying some of the best and most delectable restaurants for a fraction of the cost with prix fixe menus.

And if you thought the deal couldn't get any better, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) and the City of Miami Beach are partnering with Freebee to give diners free rides to dozens of eateries across South Beach.

Freebee is a rideshare service with headquarters in South Florida that is offering on-demand rides in their eco-friendly cars.

Until September 30, diners can hitch a free ride at one of the designated areas of South Beach south of 17 Street and get access to more than 60 restaurants.

To take advantage of this service, simply download the Freebee app and select the destination “South Beach – Miami Spice.”

If you live or are staying within the designated area, you can be picked up or dropped off easily, but if you are driving and going to be picked up within the designated area, there are several city parking garages that are also serving as pick-up spots:

7th Street and Collins Avenue

13th Street and Collins Avenue

12th Street and Drexel Avenue

15th Street and Washington Avenue

17th Street and Convention Center Drive

The Freebee service will be operating Monday through Thursday from 5 - 11 p.m., Fridays from 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.