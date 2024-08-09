Negative toxicology report raises more questions about how twins found on I-95 were killed

Six months later, it’s still unclear how 3-year-old twins ended up dead inside a car on Interstate 95.

Shirlene Alcime, 42, is currently accused of child neglect causing great bodily harm after officers responded to a medical emergency on the highway and found her children in the car as she jumped off the overpass in early February.

According to a medical examiner's report released to state attorneys only, the death was ruled a homicide. However, prosecutors claimed on Friday the toxicology report did not find anything.

NBC6 requested the medical examiner's report but was denied. The medical examiner’s office stated the report is “confidential and exempt” because "an autopsy report of a minor whose death was related to an act of domestic violence held by a medical examiner is confidential and exempt.” They said only a surviving parent of the deceased minor may view a copy of the autopsy report “if the surviving parent did not commit the act of domestic violence which led to the minor’s death.”

Alcime could be facing murder-related charges, according to Miami-Dade Police, however, state attorneys haven’t determined the exact charges they will file.

"The Medical Examiner has determined that the cause of death for the victims in this case is homicide, as such, the filing of formal murder charges is pending with the Miami Dade State Attorney's Office," police said.

MDPD later clarified that detectives still need to meet with the State Attorney’s Office to determine what the charge will be, and that it could range from murder, manslaughter or second-degree murder.

Despite jumping off the overpass, Alcime survived and pleaded not guilty to the charges against her in March. She’s currently in jail after getting denied bond.

The two children, identified as Milendhet and Milendhere G. Napoleon-Cadet, were found unresponsive on Feb. 2, after officers responded to a call for a medical emergency on northbound I-95 near the Florida's Turnpike extension around 2 a.m.

Footage obtained by NBC6 shows a Florida Highway Patrol trooper responding to the scene a short time later, after several Miami-Dade Police officers and fire rescue workers had already arrived.

Alcime's silver Toyota Highlander can be seen on the side of the highway with its doors open as paramedics are seen running.

Radio transmissions between law enforcement can be heard in the background.

"We have a Black female that jumped off the bridge and is laying on the tracks, we're northbound 95 right before the Turnpike," says one person.

"Is she still alive?" a person asks several minutes later.

"She is," another person responds.

According to an arrest report, Alcime told investigators she'd been plotting to kill the two children and herself for the previous two months, "due to her current financial status and multiple debt(s) that she owes."

The arrest report said Alcime drove around with the twins throughout the day on Feb. 1, looking for a bridge to jump from before she finally decided on the I-95 overpass.

"The defendant admitted to contemplating jumping off the bridge with both victims or throwing them off one by one and then jumping to end their lives," the report said.