Neighbor Shoots and Kills Dog That Attacked Owner in Lauderhill: Police

A woman was hospitalized after she was attacked by her own dog that was shot and killed by a neighbor in Lauderhill Monday, officials said.
The incident happened in the 4700 block of Northwest 11th Court.
Lauderhill Police officials said the dog began attacking its female owner when a neighbor shot the dog to protect the woman.
The dog was killed in the shooting. The woman was taken to Florida Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale with non-life threatening injuries to her hand, police said. Her identity was unknown.
The incident remains under investigation.
Check back with NBC 6 for updates.
Local
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.