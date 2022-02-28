Neighbor Shoots and Kills Dog That Attacked Owner in Lauderhill: Police

A woman was hospitalized after she was attacked by her own dog that was shot and killed by a neighbor in Lauderhill Monday, officials said.

The incident happened in the 4700 block of Northwest 11th Court.

Lauderhill Police officials said the dog began attacking its female owner when a neighbor shot the dog to protect the woman.

The dog was killed in the shooting. The woman was taken to Florida Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale with non-life threatening injuries to her hand, police said. Her identity was unknown.

#Lauderhill police say a man shot and killed a dog that was attacking a woman near NW 47 Ave & 12 Street. Woman is being treated for minor injuries. Dog owner claims shooting was unnecessary @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/4LdsNBRCoW — Marissa Bagg (@MarissaNBC6) February 28, 2022

The incident remains under investigation.

