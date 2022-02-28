Broward County

Neighbor Shoots and Kills Dog That Attacked Owner in Lauderhill: Police

The incident happened in the 4700 block of Northwest 11th Court

By NBC 6

Marissa Bagg/NBC 6

A woman was hospitalized after she was attacked by her own dog that was shot and killed by a neighbor in Lauderhill Monday, officials said.

The incident happened in the 4700 block of Northwest 11th Court.

Lauderhill Police officials said the dog began attacking its female owner when a neighbor shot the dog to protect the woman.

The dog was killed in the shooting. The woman was taken to Florida Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale with non-life threatening injuries to her hand, police said. Her identity was unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Florida Keys 5 hours ago

13 Cuban Migrants Made Landfall in Key West in Homemade Boat

Florida 6 hours ago

Florida Man Faces Murder Charge After Failed Suicide Pact

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Broward Countylauderhill
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us