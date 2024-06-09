‘It was really hard to see': Neighbor speaks after delivery driver killed in armed robbery at Opa-locka apartment complex

An Opa-locka neighborhood is left shaken up after a delivery driver was killed Saturday in a random armed robbery at an apartment complex.

Police said around 8 a.m., they found a man shot at the Mirage at Sailboat Cove apartment in the 1700 block of NW 142nd Lane. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Police have not released his identity.

A neighbor told NBC6 that she heard two gunshots while she was showering and later went outside to find a woman appearing to perform CPR on the delivery driver. She noted that the woman was the one who ordered the food.

"She was doing the CPR, but it doesn't work," the neighbor said. "I was really shocked to see the guy on the floor."

Police say the man was delivering food to the home when he was confronted by an armed suspect, who then shot him.

"From the car to the house, they shot him," the neighbor told NBC6.

She noted that he appeared to be dead even before first responders arrived.

"They tried to revive him, but he was dead already," she added. "It was really hard to see."

The investigation shut down the complex for hours as a police chopper and tactical unit searched the area for the suspect.

According to Miami-Dade Police Detective Angel Rodriguez, a person was detained to determine their involvement. Detectives told NBC6 the shooter was still on the run and could not provide a suspect description.

Some neighbors shared their frustration with the crime and questioned their safety. King Jordan said he had just moved to the complex this week.

"It's kind of crazy, but we have guarded gates, and Opa-locka Police spend the night here every night, so I don't know what the problem is," Jordan said. "But to know someone got shot, it does make me feel kind of questionable about the move."

The Opa-locka Police Department urges anyone with information related to this incident to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department, Public Information and Education Bureau at 305-471-1900 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or 1-866-471-Tips or online for anonymous tips.

