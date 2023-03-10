Neighborhood Shocked After 5 People Found Shot to Death in Apparent Miami Lakes Murder-Suicide

What to Know Five people were found dead inside a Miami Lakes home Friday in an apparent murder-suicide shooting, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

The five adults, two men and three women, were all found with apparent gunshot wounds, police said

Police haven't identified them but family members said two of the victims were a mother and her son

A neighborhood in Miami Lakes is left in shock as police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left five people dead at a home Friday morning.

Miami-Dade Police said officers responded to the home in the 14800 block of Northwest 87th Court around 10 a.m. after receiving a call from a relative who was trying to find loved ones.

Officers met the relative and searched the outside of the home before they found an unlocked window, Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Once inside the home, officers found a person dead from an apparent gunshot wound, Zabaleta said.

A woman and her adult son are among the five people killled in a murder-suicide shooting at a home in Miami Lakes, family members said. NBC 6's Ryan Nelson reports

Officers continued searching the home and found a total of five people, two men and three women, dead from apparent gunshot wounds, Zabaleta said.

One man was dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Zabaleta said detectives are still working to identify the people and determine their relationship to each other.

"You can only imagine for the family members that were here that this is extremely tragic to be able to find five individuals that are in there lifeless," Zabaleta said.

Family members identified two of the victims as a mother and her son, 54-year-old Yoanka Aguilar and 34-year-old Dhany Aguilar.

Family Photos Yoanka Aguilar and Dhany Aguilar

Relatives said some of the family members had recently arrived from Cuba. They didn't identify the other three relatives.

The incident remains under investigation. No other details were immediately known.