Neighbors Fed Up With Mail Thefts in Miami Beach

Residents living on West Ave in Miami Beach want you to keep an eye out for a man they say entered their apartment lobby then broke into multiple mailboxes.

Surveillance video from the Golden West apartments shows a man following a woman inside the lobby. Eventually, he appears to pry open the bottom row of mailboxes, pulling out a small package and several letters.

Residents there are fed up and scared.

“I feel afraid, a total of 18 units got affected, 18 mailboxes,” said Paula Herman, a resident.

Herman shared surveillance video with NBC 6 that shows the man seemingly using a tool to pry open the mailboxes. He’s in and out under 10 minutes, according to the video log. They say it happened just before 6 p.m. on Sunday evening.

“Very nerve-wracking, makes you feel uncomfortable and not secure,” said Herman. “He basically used a tool, looks like a tool that the mailman would use”

The surveillance video shows the man fidgeting with keys. Then he heads up the elevator just to turn right back moments later, and he appears to pry open a row of mailboxes.

The frames are now bent and broken. Residents with damaged mailboxes must go to the post office to get their mail.

“I think everyone needs to go and check their credit report, make sure that there’s no fraud being committed or identify theft,” said Herman.

The residents have filed a report with the United States Postal Inspection Service and they told NBC 6 they are investigating.

Anyone who has information or is a victim can call 877-876-2455.