Neighbors help senior woman's home after falling in disrepair

A Miramar community came together this weekend to help a woman who’s home fell into disrepair. After losing her job, and facing mounting medical bills as her the primary caretaker of her grandson who is disabled, Jamie Flores said her priorities shifted. She soon faced multiple code violations, but the code enforcement officer she met, offered help.

“It means so much,” said Miramar homeowner Jamie Flores. “I mean just having the work done, that I would normally have to do by myself and I’m only one person.”

Flores has been taking care of her grandsons, one of whom has Cerebal Palsy and Scoliosis. Her grandsons have become her main focus, as his medical conditions require a lot of care, but at the same time Flores said the beautification her home became neglected and that is when a code officer stopped by.

“She was talking to me about the violations, and I explained to her that my grandson was going to have major surgery it was a 12 hour surgery,” said Flores. “There was no way that I was going to come into compliance in such a short amount of time and she said she was going to help me, and she did.”

That code officer, Olga, introduced Flores to a brand new City of Miramar program championed by Miramar Vice-Mayor Alexandra P. Davis called Neighbors Helping Neighbors.

“The house needed to be painted,” said Davis. “There is sod that needs to be laid down, the driveway was in need of repair and so we are here today to make her life a little easier.”

According to Davis, the program has already helped multiple families, and doesn’t cost more than time.

“The paint has been sponsored, the snacks have been sponsored,” said Davis. “The tools, some of them, have been sponsored so really it’s just giving back your own time, but for a worthy cause.”

Volunteers also helped Flores with a when chair ramp for her grandson.

“I’m very happy,” said Flores. “I’m relieved because I don’t have the added stress and I can focus on what’s important.”

Learn more about the program at the city of Miramar website here: https://www.miramarfl.gov/2264/Neighbors-Helping-Neighbors