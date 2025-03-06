Neighbors rattled after Florida City shooting leaves another young victim

Neighbors said a teen was hospitalized after a shooting in broad daylight in Florida City in what's just the latest incident of gun violence involving a young victim in the city.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Northwest 5th Avenue and 13th Street.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said they responded to the area for a medical call with reports of a shooting and that a pediatric patient was airlifted from the scene to a local hospital as a trauma alert.

One resident said he and his family had to take cover when the gunshots rang out.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Scary, especially when it came this way, too close," the man said. "We just thank God, that's all I could say, we thank God."

The man showed where bullets struck a young child's bright pink toy car and a wall.

No other details on the shooting have been released.

It's the third shooting involving a young victim in Florida City dating back to November, when someone gunned down 9-year-old Antavious Scott while he played outside his home.

The mother and grandmother of Antavious Scott say they can finally rest after a suspect was arrested in connection with the 9-year-old's shooting death in November. NBC6's Niko Clemmons reports

Montreal Savontae Jackson Jr., who was 19 at the time of the shooting but turned 20 in January, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Scott. He has pleaded not guilty.

And in January, just a block away from Wednesday's shooting, 13-year-old Johvon Taylor was killed in a shooting.

Tyler Kingsley Manyou, 23, is charged with second-degree murder in Taylor's shooting.

Police are investigating after a 13-year-old was fatally shot in Florida City on Saturday night.