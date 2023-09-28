Neighbors say Fort Lauderdale Police raided wrong apartment, left it unlivable

A Broward County family is out of a place to call home after a police raid, with neighbors saying officers went into the wrong apartment but officials saying they had reason to believe their suspect was inside the unit.

The raid happened Wednesday at an apartment building in the 800 block of Northwest 12th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police said they had located a man who was wanted for a strong arm robbery in Oakland Park earlier this month but he became barricaded inside an apartment.

The man, later identified as 27-year-old Spinsir Easley, was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff.

Easley's mother, who didn't want to be identified, said police had been looking for her son.

"They got the description of the car he was driving in and they did a high-speed chase with him. He brought them back this way and he jumped out," she said.

She said as soon as she got wind of what was going on, she cooperated and gave police her keys.

"I said 'that's my son you're looking for, here is my key, go in there and get him, but don’t tear my place up,'" she said.

She said things took a turn however when instead of entering her unit, police tear-gassed and rushed her neighbor's unit.

“That's terrible. I feel so bad and she got a sickly child. And they left and didn’t bolt up her place or nothing," she said.

The unit, which belongs to Trenese Thomas, now has smashed windows and a caved-in metal door that looks impossible to lock.

"They need to fix it, I mean, if my windows can’t get fixed now, board them up," Thomas said. "I have three disabled kids, one of whom has a heart condition. We can’t sleep in there."

Fort Lauderdale Police said officers had information on scene that led them to believe Easley was inside the neighbor's unit, but his mother said they found him at home, like she told them.

"They held my keys but they knocked that girl's house down first then they came in here and caught him laying in bed," she said.

Police said the displaced family has been taken care of and temporarily relocated.

"That’s what they call the family has been taken care of? They only paid for one room, I’m still waiting for people to call me," Thomas said.

Easley is facing charges including robbery and battery on a person 65 or older.