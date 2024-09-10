‘I want to be safe': Neighbors take measures after violent shooting in Miami Gardens

After a shooting left five people injured in Miami Gardens over the weekend, residents are taking dramatic steps to protect their loved ones.

The shooting happened Saturday, just before 10:30 p.m. outside the Omega Activity Center near Florida Memorial University. Police say a private event was being held at the event hall.

Surveillance video from Servando Garcia’s home across the street shows a large crowd outside the building before at least 10 seconds of rapid gunfire can be heard.

Some of those bullets went into his house.

“I did the reinforced walls when I finished the house but right now the windows need to be bulletproof because there’s a lot of shooting going on around here,” Garcia said. “The insurance company is asking me right now, ‘Who did that?’ I said, across the street.”

On Monday, ATF officers and K9s were seen roaming the property as they looked for evidence.

The Miami Gardens Police Department says four of the five adults shot have been released from the hospital. The fifth individual remains stable.

A person of interest detained on Saturday night was released, according to police. Detectives are pursuing “investigative leads” to find those responsible for pulling the trigger. As of Monday, a motive remains unclear.

“What I want to do is to get everyone together so Miami Gardens can get more police force,” Garcia said. “If you want to raise the taxes, that’s fine with me, but I want to be safe.”

Anyone with information should contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).