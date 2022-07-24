Neighbors Voice Concerns About Multiple Car Crashes in Miramar Community

Neighbors in the residential area of Pembroke Road in Miramar are voicing their concerns about multiple car crashes that have become common in the area.

The latest crash involved at least two cars around 3:00 a.m. Sunday which has people in this residential area concerned for their safety. Neighbors said more needs to be done to prevent these violent crashes.

“Within three months, we had like five accidents. really bad accidents," one neighbor said.

The overnight crash involved a white sedan which was totaled after crashing with a silver BMW which was also badly damaged. The crash left behind car pieces scattered on the grass and pavement in the neighborhood.

People in the area said violent crashes on Pembroke Road and between University Drive are happening too often.

Miramar Police have not said what led to the crash or how many people were injured or involved.

Neighbors are asking for either speed bumps or more police presence especially on weekend nights to prevent more accidents from occurring.