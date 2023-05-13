‘Never Expected Anything Like This': Neighbors React to Murder-Suicide in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale neighbors are in disbelief after what police say was a murder-suicide that ended in a raging house fire.

The incident occurred at a residence on Northwest 17th and 27th Terrace in Fort Lauderdale, leading to the death of 71-year-old Gwendolyn Bass-Kemp, a long-time Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue billing specialist.

In exclusive footage obtained by NBC6, a nearby neighbor Duane Lockett can be heard saying, "Supposedly my neighbor killed his girlfriend and set his house on fire," "And they won't even let the fire department take out the fire or go near the house because he's still armed."

The suspect, identified as 71-year-old Richard McDonald, was reportedly the deceased woman's boyfriend.

Investigators allege McDonald killed Bass-Kemp, barricaded himself in the home, set it on fire, and subsequently turned the gun on himself.

Ed Rebholz, a friend of the victims who attended high school with them, expressed his shock.

"What Richard did, I don't know what his reasoning is to do what he did... I never expected anything like this," he said.

Neighbors Duane and Carroll Lockett, who live directly across the street from the home, provided the cell video of the incident.

“At about 9:30 p.m. or so, that's when the cops started saying, 'Richard... We know you're in the house. Please come out with your hands up.' The house was engulfed with flames and smoke and we could not see him,” said Carroll.

Neighbors described McDonald as a military veteran battling an illness and an avid gun owner with considerable ammunition in the home.

According to the Locketts, the popping sounds heard in the video were rounds of ammunition detonating in the flames.

While investigators search for a motive, a redacted 911 call released by police reveals that the victim's son was the one who alerted authorities.

In the call, he stated, "[McDonald] pulled a gun out on me... he is a military vet I know he has a license to carry."

Despite the tragic events, the Locketts maintained that there was never any indication of issues between McDonald and Bass-Kemp.

"Never! They were always congenial to everyone, very nice," said Carroll Lockett.