‘Never seen this in my life': Dozens of drivers stranded by South Florida flooding

From Hollywood to North Miami, several roads were still underwater Wednesday night after a day of heavy rain caused major flooding.

Dozens of cars were left abandoned along Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood as drivers became stranded.

“I’ve never seen this in my life,” one driver said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The rain kept falling and the water kept rising, causing confusion on the roads in North Miami Beach. Many cars were towed away after stalling out.

The water went down significantly throughout the day, however the damage was already done. There were several drivers stranded and stuck with nowhere to go.

Gladys Adriancen was heading home from work and got caught up in the flood waters in North Miami Beach.

“I got stuck with this car, if that car would move I would move too,” Adriancen said. “I feel so bad, so terrible, this has never happened to me in my life.”

Heavy rain caused flooding in North Miami Beach, leading to dangerous conditions for drivers. NBC6's Niko Clemmons reports.

Adriancen said water got inside her car. She waited hours for a tow truck on Northeast 163rd Street near 22nd Avenue.

“The machine is working but I'm afraid to drive the car,” Adriancen said.

Right up the street, Miriam Romero had a similar story. She tried to drive through the water but her car stopped. She found a dry parking lot and waited hours for a rescue.

"I tried to go but no," Romero said.