New 911 call released in Hollywood neighbor dispute that led to deadly police shooting

A new 911 call is shedding some light on the neighbor dispute that led to a deadly confrontation involving Hollywood Police that ended with a man dead last week.

The 911 call released Thursday involves the Oct. 10 incident that ended with 48-year-old Juan Wu dead.

In the call, a woman reports she's having an issue with her neighbor, Wu, over a metal fence.

"I'm calling because I'm having a situation with a neighbor here," the woman tells the dispatcher. "And right now, I didn't talk to him because I didn't want any problems, but right now, in front of our faces he hit the fence and messed it up, and when my husband tried to talk to him, he just decided to lash out at him and cursing him out."

According to Hollywood Police, the call prompted an officer to respond to the area of N. 66th Terrace and Eaton Street.

Police said Wu began attacking the officer, who initially used his Taser but then feared for his life and fired his gun, killing Wu.

Family members said Wu was a military veteran who became mentally ill while in the service, and said the officer didn't need to escalate to using deadly force.

Family Photo Juan Wu

Wu leaves behind a child, two siblings and their mother who is fighting cancer, family members said.

The incident is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which is standard practice in police shootings.