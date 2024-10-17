Hollywood

New 911 call released in Hollywood neighbor dispute that led to deadly police shooting

The 911 call released Thursday involves the Oct. 10 incident that ended with 48-year-old Juan Wu dead

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new 911 call is shedding some light on the neighbor dispute that led to a deadly confrontation involving Hollywood Police that ended with a man dead last week.

The 911 call released Thursday involves the Oct. 10 incident that ended with 48-year-old Juan Wu dead.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

In the call, a woman reports she's having an issue with her neighbor, Wu, over a metal fence.

"I'm calling because I'm having a situation with a neighbor here," the woman tells the dispatcher. "And right now, I didn't talk to him because I didn't want any problems, but right now, in front of our faces he hit the fence and messed it up, and when my husband tried to talk to him, he just decided to lash out at him and cursing him out."

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

According to Hollywood Police, the call prompted an officer to respond to the area of N. 66th Terrace and Eaton Street.

Police said Wu began attacking the officer, who initially used his Taser but then feared for his life and fired his gun, killing Wu.

Family members said Wu was a military veteran who became mentally ill while in the service, and said the officer didn't need to escalate to using deadly force.

Juan Wu
Family Photo
Juan Wu

Wu leaves behind a child, two siblings and their mother who is fighting cancer, family members said.

Local

Weather Oct 15

Redesign alert! NBC6 South Florida app has a new, customizable weather section

North Miami 1 hour ago

Cause of death ‘undetermined' after body found in North Miami nursing facility closet

The incident is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which is standard practice in police shootings.

This article tagged under:

Hollywood
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us