Decision 2020

New Anti-Trump Ads Compare President to Cuban, Venezuelan Dictators

El presidente Donald Trump
Mario Tama/Getty Images

President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence look on in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on Feb. 4, 2020, in Washington, D.C. President Trump delivers his third State of the Union to the nation the night before the U.S. Senate is set to vote in his impeachment trial.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The largest Democratic Party super PAC is launching a new slate of ads on social media trying to win over the Florida Latino vote for the upcoming Presidential election.

According to the Miami Herald, Priorities USA are using testimonials from Cuban and Venezuelan immigrants who compare President Trump to a Latin American dictator, or a "caudillo".

The ads are being rolled out throughout Presidents Day using the hashtag "CaudilloDay".

Priorities USA's Hispanic media director, Daniela Martins, told the Herald that the super PAC did not fund this phase of ads - all of the commercials were self-produced by the migrants.

One of the ads features a Venezuelan immigrant, Samuel, who lives in Orlando. He came to the United States at the age of 11. In the video, Samuel compares Trump's political rhetoric as "Chavismo".

"For example," Samuel says - recording the video with his phone. "When Trump utilized Twitter to say he was going to remain president until 2048, I remember when Hugo Chavez said he wanted to remain president until 2021 even though it was not stipulated by the Constitution."

This article tagged under:

Decision 2020CubaTrumpVenezuela
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us