New Body Cam Video Shows Tense Standoff Between Fort Lauderdale Police and Barricaded Man

New body cam footage from Fort Lauderdale Police shows the tense standoff between authorities and a man who barricaded himself inside a pawn shop this past Sunday.

Police say they received calls of a burglary in progress at around 6 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they say 35-year-old Ricardo Mathurin barricaded himself inside a pawn shop on West Davie Boulevard, refusing to leave the building.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, Mathurin had vandalized several stores before they had arrived and threatened to shoot at authorities several times.

Mathurin eventually exited the building, but after reaching into his waistband, officers say they were forced to use "less lethal force."

The body cam footage shows Mathurin threatening officers nearly half a dozen times. It also captures the moment police fired 40 millimeter flexible sponge batons at Mathurin - the "less lethal force" that allowed police to arrest him.

Mathurin faces several burglary charges and resisting arrest.

Fort Lauderdale
