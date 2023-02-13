New Bodycam Shows Homeless Man After Alleged Kidnapping and Beating by Ex-Hialeah Cops

New body camera footage shows a homeless man shortly after he was allegedly kidnapped and beaten by two former Hialeah Police officers back in December.

The footage shows the interaction between Jose Ortega-Gutierrez and an off-duty officer who found him after he was allegedly kidnapped by former officers Rafael Otano and Lorenzo Orfila.

Authorities said Otano and Orfila took a handcuffed Ortega-Gutierrez to an isolated location where he was beaten.

Ortega-Gutierrez said he lost consciousness and woke up unhandcuffed, alone, and bleeding from his head. He started walking and happened to come across the off-duty Hialeah Police officer who was walking his dog and called 911 for him.

"Hey how are you officer, nice to meet you," Ortega-Gutierrez can be heard saying in the bodycam video released Monday.

Ortega-Gutierrez explains what happened to him in Spanish.

"The skinny one was with another one in the same car," he said. "The other one was behind. They took me over there, between the tree, they started punching me, look at how I have my face."

Miami-Dade Corrections Lorenzo Orfila, Rafael Otano

The off-duty officer is then heard relaying what he was told by Ortega-Gutierrez to another officer.

"Somewhere in the area they dropped him off, they took his phone, his wallet," he said.

"So he is saying a police officer did this did this to him and dropped him off here?" the other officer asks.

"Yeah, about 20 minutes ago," the off-duty officer responds.

The officers were later arrested and charged with armed kidnapping and battery, and Orfila is also charged with official misconduct. Both were fired by the department.

Two civilians accused of assisting the officers after the alleged incident are also facing charges.

The officers were initially ordered held without bond but a judge last week ruled they should be allowed out of jail on bond while they await trial.