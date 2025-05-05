New bodycam video shows crash involving Miami officer that killed young woman

New video shows the horrific aftermath of a March crash involving a Miami Police officer and pedestrians that left a woman dead.

The crash happened back on March 15 near Northwest 7th Street and 47th Avenue and Flagami.

Body worn camera footage from inside the Miami Police cruiser obtained by NBC6 on Monday shows airbags deploying as the officer's vehicle collides with another car at the intersection, then veers into a bus stop.

Two women who were at the bus stop were hit, including 23-year-old Michelle Veronica Salmeron Membreno, who died from her injuries.

Later in the video, the officer gets out of the car and approaches the victims, then performs CPR on one victim as other first responders arrive at the scene.

"Everybody back, everybody back, let’s go!" one officer tells onlookers as the woman was given chest compressions.

The other woman and the officer were treated for their injuries.

Miami Police are still investigating the exact cause of the crash but the family of Salmeron Membreno is taking legal action.

Their attorney said it appears a rideshare driver got in the way of the cruiser, causing the officer's car to veer into the bus stop.

Miami Police said they don't comment on pending litigation.

