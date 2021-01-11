coronavirus vaccine

New Broward COVID-19 Vaccine Site Opening in Coral Springs Amid Backlog

City officials said the site is scheduled to open Wednesday at Coral Square Mall through a partnership with the Florida Department of Health

A new COVID-19 vaccine distribution site in opening in Broward County at a mall in Coral Springs.

City officials said the site is scheduled to open Wednesday at Coral Square Mall through a partnership with the Florida Department of Health.

The site will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only for citizens 65 and older with a government-issued identification. It will be a walk-in only site, not drive-thru, officials said.

Officials said appointments will not be available through the FDOH portal for the Coral Springs site until they are able to work through their current backlog. About 40,000 people are on the list awaiting vaccination appointments, officials said.

As of Monday afternoon, The Florida Department of Health in Broward's website said there were no appointments available.

