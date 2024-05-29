New Broward Schools Superintendent Howard Hepburn officially sworn in

A new superintendent has been sworn in today in Broward County. Dr. Howard Hepburn will now lead the sixth largest school system in the nation.

Dr. Howard Hepburn was sworn in on Wednesday at the Kathleen C. Wright Office alongside his wife.

Howard was announced as the replacement of the now-former Superintendent, Dr. Peter Licata after Licata announced his retirements due to health issues.

It was a surprise announcement from Licata, who was named superintendent just last year.

Hepburn, one of Licata's deputy superintendents, was immediately chosen by the school board to take the place of Licata. Hepburn came with Licata from Palm Beach County Public Schools and has been Licata's right-hand man in Broward. He has 20 years of experience in education, serving as an instructional superintendent, classroom teacher, principal, assistant principal, coach and dean before joining Broward Schools.

Licata stayed as Broward Schools Superintendent for a transition period while the board negotiated his severance and a 3-year contract with Hepburn.