New Changes to the Palmetto Expressway Expected to Reduce Congestion: Officials

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced a set of changes that will be made to the Palmetto Expressway. Officials say the project will help reduce congestion on the freeway.

According to the agency, they plan on adding an additional lane in the southbound direction, and making the express lanes in the northbound direction a single lane.

A new entrance for the express lane will also be added near Northwest 122nd Street.

In addition to the lane changes, FDOT says it's working to make the express lane free to enter.

A timeline to complete the project is still being finalized, according to officials.