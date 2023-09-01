New chaotic video captures struggle between man and police in Miami Gardens

A new chaotic video shows an overnight struggle between a man and police in Miami Gardens.

Martha Duperat told NBC6 police suspected her son in a break-in two blocks from her home at NW 180th Terrace in Miami Gardens, just east of the Florida's Turnpike.

At about 2:30 a.m. Friday, Duperat said her son was talking to his girlfriend on his cell phone in front of the house, when officers rolled up to her home and her son ran inside.

Ring video from Duperat's home captured the struggle with police at the front door where you hear someone yell "I live here!" and police demand the young man step outside.

Duperat said one of the officers injured his hand in the confrontation at the front gate. Video shows the officer inspecting his hand covered in blood.

"Even though they got the wrong person, they feel like because of the officer got hurt they got to take him away," Duperat said.

After the incident, Duperat said police took her son, 24-year-old John Kelly, into custody.

NBC6 has reached out to Miami Gardens Police about the incident, but so far they have not responded.

"It's not fair," said Duperat. "They need to make some changes because it can't be happening."

This is a developing story. Please check back on NBC6 for updates.