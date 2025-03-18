New charge in Hialeah Santeria ritual that ended in stabbing, fatal shooting

One of the two men arrested after a Santeria ritual led to a "heated dispute" at a Hialeah home that ended with a man who stabbed a father and son being shot to death is facing new charges.

Yasmany Matos, 35, and 50-year-old Milton Cao had been arrested on second-degree murder charges in the Feb. 12 killing of Vincent Nodar.

Cao had also been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon but according to court records filed Monday he's also now charged with cocaine possession.

According to an arrest report, Matos had gone to Cao's home so that Matos could perform a Santeria ritual on Cao.

That's when an argument broke out and Matos allegedly shot Nodar outside the home, the report said.

Nodar then ran into the home and armed himself with a knife and started stabbing Matos.

Matos' 16-year-old son saw his father being attacked and tried to intervene but was slashed multiple times on his arms, the report said.

A witness said Nodar was attempting to leave the home when he was shot multiple times by Cao, the report said.

Matos still had a knife lodged in his head when he was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center for treatment.

Matos' son was hospitalized but survived.

Both Matos and Cao have pleaded not guilty. If convicted, they could face up to life in prison.