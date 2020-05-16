New Coronavirus Testing Sites Open in Broward and Miami-Dade

New coronavirus testing sites have been announced in Broward and Miami-Dade County, as both areas continue to expand testing during the first phase of reopening.

North Lauderdale will host a pop-up walk-up testing site for the next two weeks, starting Monday, May 18th.

The testing site, provided by the Florida Department of Health, will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North Lauderdale Elementary School will host the site for the first week, while Pompano Park Recreation Center will host the second week.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 954-412-7300.

In Miami-Dade, County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced a new testing site in Opa-Locka for any person above the age of 12.

The site is located at Shelbondy Park, and is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Only 60 tests will be administered on the first day of testing, May 18th, but 200 tests will be available every day after.

No appointment is required, but officials recommend pre-registering at 305-499-8767.