New COVID-19 Vaccination Site to Open at Zoo Miami

Another COVID-19 vaccination site in Miami-Dade is set to open at Zoo Miami, the county's mayor announced Wednesday.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the Zoo Miami site will open this week and will exclusively perform vaccinations, with no coronavirus testing.

Levine Cava made the announcement at Tropical Park, another county site where vaccines were being given.

"We need more sites, we need more vaccines," Levine Cava said. "The demand is phenomenal."

The 2,000 vaccination appointments at Tropical Park were taken minutes after they became available on Monday.

Levine Cava and Carlos Migoya, the CEO of Jackson Health System said they're doing the best they can with the supply they have. Both acknowledged that the state has told them they may see fewer doses in the coming weeks, in part because so many sites are opening.

"For example, this week, we received less than the week before. So that was discouraging because we want more," Levine Cava said. "Of course we are competing with all parts of the state for this vaccine."

Jackson Health has vaccinated over 20,000 seniors and staff in the past week, and are ready to expand the number of shots.

"They are trying to make sure all these pods are open, but in order to open any more, and I know we want to be able to have more facilities, if we don’t have enough vaccines what’s the point of opening additional facilities. We need to have a balance of both," Migoya said.