New COVID-19 Vaccine Site Opens at Fort Lauderdale's Snyder Park

Fort Lauderdale's newest COVID-19 vaccination site opened at Snyder Park Tuesday, where officials believe they'll be able to administer more vaccines than the park it's replacing.

"Mountains have been moved to bring the Holiday Park site to Snyder Park without missing a beat," Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said at a news conference Tuesday morning at Snyder Park.

Trantalis said about 11,000 vaccinations were given at Holiday Park, but said Snyder Park is a larger site with better traffic flow and can be expanded as supply increases.

Snyder Park will initially do about 500 vaccinations per day but the goal is to exceed that, Trantalis said.

Vaccines will be given to only people 65 and older or frontline healthcare workers, and only those with an appointment. Anyone who received their first dose at Holiday Park won't need to make an appointment for the second booster shot, Trantalis said.

He added that anyone without an appointment will be turned away.

"Today you're gonna see long lines. Why? Because there's a lot of misinformation out there," Trantalis said. "A lot of people are trying to sneak in, a lot of people are coming from outside the area, other countries, other states, other counties, who don't have an appointment and unfortunately we're not able to accommodate them. We're doing our best to try to help everybody."

Trantalis said Broward Health has administered about 5,000 vaccines at Fort Lauderdale's other site at Inter Miami Stadium.

The number to call to make an appointment is 866-201-6313.