New Contract Tracing Program Aims to Help Miami Beach Tourism, Hospitality Businesses

Miami Beach is launching a new accelerated COVID-19 contact tracing program to help hotels, restaurants and other businesses keep employees and patrons safe.

The "Race to Trace" initiative will provide businesses with a dedicated strike team of seasoned contact tracers from the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County, city officials said Tuesday.

The aim of the program is to alleviate the burden that business owners and managers face by quickly responding to COVID-19 issues as they arise.

“Our hospitality industry has gamely addressed these challenges but needs tools better suited to its unique profile,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said in a statement. "This partnership will elevate our contact tracing efforts to give us the best opportunity to cabin this virus and provide a safer environment for our guests and workers."

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on tourism and nightlife in South Beach, with many businesses just trying to stay afloat.

Miami Beach has had more than 5,800 confirmed COVID-19 cases dating back to March, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The new program is being funded under a grant from The Rockefeller Foundation.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber wrote another letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis, accusing him chasing herd immunity as the state’s strategy to address the coronavirus. NBC 6's Alyssa Hyman reports

