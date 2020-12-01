New Contract Tracing Program Aims to Help Miami Beach Tourism, Hospitality Businesses

Miami Beach is launching a new accelerated COVID-19 contact tracing program to help hotels, restaurants and other businesses keep employees and patrons safe.

The "Race to Trace" initiative will provide businesses with a dedicated strike team of seasoned contact tracers from the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County, city officials said Tuesday.

The aim of the program is to alleviate the burden that business owners and managers face by quickly responding to COVID-19 issues as they arise.

“Our hospitality industry has gamely addressed these challenges but needs tools better suited to its unique profile,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said in a statement. "This partnership will elevate our contact tracing efforts to give us the best opportunity to cabin this virus and provide a safer environment for our guests and workers."

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on tourism and nightlife in South Beach, with many businesses just trying to stay afloat.

Miami Beach has had more than 5,800 confirmed COVID-19 cases dating back to March, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The new program is being funded under a grant from The Rockefeller Foundation.

