New details after man charged with attempted murder after shooting father in Miami

New details were released on Monday after a man was arrested for allegedly shooting his father in Miami.

Adrian Garcia, 25, was charged with attempted murder with a firearm.

According to Miami Police, on Saturday, officers responded to a home after receiving reports of an accidental discharge that happened.

An arrest report said that an officer spoke to a witness who told them that she and the victim were involved in a verbal dispute over infidelity issues.

The witness, the report said, told officers that she got out of bed after hearing a loud bang and saw the victim covered in blood. She said that when she was helping him, she saw Garcia picking up a gun from the floor and leaving the home.

As the victim was being loaded onto a fire rescue truck, the witness yelled at him to say Garcia did not shoot him, the report said.

Garcia's father suffered a cervical spine fracture and sternocleidomastoid neck bleed.

As officers investigated the shooting, they found Garcia at West Flagler Street and Northwest 60th Avenue and he was detained.

When he was being detained, police found a gun on him.

During their investigation, detectives found a spent casing in front of Garcia's bedroom and his father's blood was pooled in the hallway in front of Garcia's room, the report said.

Detectives also matched the spent casing with ammunition that was found in Garcia's room.

Garcia is expected to appear in bond court sometime on Monday.