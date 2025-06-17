New details in Fort Lauderdale Memorial Day boat explosion that injured 10, killed 1

A new report is shedding light on what caused a boat to explode on Memorial Day in Fort Lauderdale.

According to officials, the explosion happened around 5:45 p.m. back on May 26, as a 39-foot Sea Ray boat with 15 passengers on board on a sandbar near 9th Street near the New River Triangle.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the boat was refueled and traveled northbound in the Intracoastal Waterway when the vessel started to have issues with its engine.

The report said that when the boat's operator tried to start the port engine, an explosion occurred.

Eleven people, including two children, were injured and taken to the hospital, while the other four on board did not sustain injuries.

One of the passengers, a father of four identified as 29-year-old Joshua Fifi, was in a medically induced coma after suffering third-degree burns that covered 70% of his body. His family later confirmed his passing.

Cassandra Rivera, one of the survivors of the boat explosion and the mother of the two children who were injured, recently spoke about the incident.

"I think the hardest part for me was I was giving my little one, Kash, water, he looked at me and said, 'Mommy, I think something bad is going to happen,' and I can hear on the other side, on the right side, my husband screaming, 'I smell fuel, I smell fuel, please stop,' and all of a sudden you just see this fuel explosion and it explode and it was gone," she said.

911 calls obtained by NBC6 captured the frantic aftermath.

